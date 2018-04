BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Shih Tzu that was stolen from a yard in Baltimore County.

According to police, the 7-year-old female Shih Tzu named “Blanket” was stolen at 3 p.m. on April 20, when a man went into a yard in the 3100 block of Betlou James Place and took her.

The man was seen leaving the area in a light-colored Honda Civic with a black front bumper.

