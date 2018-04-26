Filed Under:American Red Cross, Chipotle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chipotle restaurants are joining forces with the American Red Cross to support their Sound the Alarm campaign.

Sound the Alarm is a campaign designed to raise awareness about the importance of installing smoke alarms.

On Thursday, when customers buy from any Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia or North Carolina Chipotle location, 50% of the profits will be donated to the American Red Cross. Officials say the money will go towards covering the costs of smoke alarms that will be installed by ARC volunteers in local at-risk homes.

All a customer has to do is tell the cashier they are supporting the cause. The fundraiser is being held between 10:45 a.m. an 10 p.m.

