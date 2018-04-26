BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Johns Hopkins students were robbed Thursday, while a third was threatened at knifepoint before the suspects fled without stealing any items.

Police believe two suspects are responsible for two of these crimes.

The first incident happened at 11 a.m., in the 600 block St. Paul St., at a Homewood-Peabody-JHMI Shuttle stop.

The victim told police two teen suspects came up to him, and one suspect held a knife to his throat and demanded his cell phone. As other people started to arrive at the shuttle stop, the suspects fled north on St. Paul and east on Monument St.

The victim was not injured, and the suspects fled before getting his cell phone.

Another student reported being robbed just 30 minutes later, in the 500 block of St. Paul St. This student did not report being robbed until seeing an alert about the previous crime.

This victim said two suspects held a knife to his chest and took his cell phone. The student was not injured.

Police believe the same two teen suspects are responsible for these crimes.

Just before 4:40 p.m., another student was robbed by three suspects on Charles St., just north of University Parkway.

The suspects grabbed the student from behind and took his wallet and phone.

A campus officer saw this crime taking place and radioed a description of the suspects to other officers.

Those three suspects were later detained by campus officers, who held them until Baltimore Police Department arrived to take them into custody.

Police were able to return the stolen wallet and phone to the student.

