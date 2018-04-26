BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is reporting Thursday morning lane closures on the Kelly Ave. Bridge.

WJZ’s traffic reporter Sharon Gibala reports only one lane of through traffic is open in each direction.

Officials say there is a hole in the bridge that has been covered up by a steel plate.

Light RailLink service between Falls Road and North Avenue stations has been suspended and shuttle bus service is in place to accommodate riders making any stops in between.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation advising commuters to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

