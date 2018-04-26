BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to raping a 12-year-old family member.

Wilfredo Nunes-Reyes was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree rape, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police began investigating this case on March 16, 2017, when officers were called to the 4600 block of Luerssen Ave. for the report of a rape.

Officers were told that a 12-year-old victim had been raped by Nunes-Reyes the day before.

During an interview with the 12-year-old girl, she said she was called into Nunes-Reyes’ bedroom, where he then raped her.

The victim told several family members about the rape, and when the victim’s mother confronted Nunes-Reyes, he reportedly admitted to raping the 12-year-old.

Nunes-Reyes left the house after police were called.

Police later made contact with Nunes-Reyes, who said he had fled to Arizona after “he had done wrong by the 12-year-old victim,” the state’s attorney’s office reports.

He later admitted to raping the victim while being interviewed by police.

