BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for missing 12-year-old Jermiah Ludale Matthews of the unit-block of Debkay Court.

Police say Matthews was last seen Wednesday at 10 a.m. wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and Nike shoes.

He is described as a black male, 5’3″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call them at 10-307-2020.

