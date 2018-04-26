Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Dawson Mitchell Sherburne, 14, from the 800-block of Jaydee Avenue.
Sherburne was last seen leaving his house Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
He is described as a white male, 5’4″, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green North Face jacket, green shirt, and khaki pants.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020.
