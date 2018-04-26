BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Dawson Mitchell Sherburne, 14, from the 800-block of Jaydee Avenue.

Sherburne was last seen leaving his house Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

#BCoPD searching for missing Dundalk boy. Please call (410) 307-2020 with any info. https://t.co/QNWMcSgAYF ^SV pic.twitter.com/v2AN9uJ6CX — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) April 26, 2018

He is described as a white male, 5’4″, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green North Face jacket, green shirt, and khaki pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020.

