BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Dawson Mitchell Sherburne, 14, from the 800-block of Jaydee Avenue.

Sherburne was last seen leaving his house Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

He is described as a white male, 5’4″, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green North Face jacket, green shirt, and khaki pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020.

