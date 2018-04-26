BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say two people are in custody after a carjacking at a Baltimore County elementary school Thursday.

The incident occurred at Campfield Elementary, located at 683 Alter Street, just after noon, according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson.

Carjacking near Campfield Elementary. We’re getting an update from police right now. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/fWNRiR21Wh — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) April 26, 2018

Vinson says one masked suspect threatened a teacher in the school parking lot with a knife and told her to get out of her car. The woman got out of the car and the two suspects got in and sped off.

Detectives say the victim called police and learned the same suspects were responsible for a robbery of a man on Campfield Road not far from the school.

Officers recovered the teacher’s car on Campfield Road.

Police were also called to the 4000 block of Old Court Road for another carjacking, where the description of the suspects matched the suspects from the school carjacking.

The victim of the second carjacking reported being threatened with a knife. The second stolen car was recovered at the Old Court Metro Station, where authorities arrested the two suspects.

Police say the suspects may be responsible for another robbery.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.

Baltimore County Public Schools has issued the following statement:

“I take any threats to the safety and security of our students and staff extremely seriously. Baltimore County Public Schools works closely with the Baltimore County Police Department, and we will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, when warranted. In light of recent events, we will also increase safety measures at our schools, with increased police presence.”

