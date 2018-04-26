BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of a person armed with a gun in the 1000 block of North Gay St. in East Baltimore.

Officials say the report came in around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police are on the scene investigating and say the incident is confined to a house. They believe it may have started as a domestic situation.

There are no injuries reported. Officials say a suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances inside the home.

There are some road closures. The police activity on East Eager St. at North Broadway is causing police to divert traffic. Avoid the area if possible. Caroline St. and Fayette are also affected.

PDACT : Baltimore : E Eager St : Between N Caroline St and N Broadway – Police Activity – all lanes blocked – in both directions pic.twitter.com/znZNNB6S5d — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) April 26, 2018

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing situation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook