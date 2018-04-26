BREAKING: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All 3 Counts| Watch Live
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a thief returned a stolen dog after he saw himself on the news Wednesday.

According to police, the 7-year-old female Shih Tzu named “Blanket” was stolen at 3 p.m. on April 20, when a man went into a yard in the 3100 block of Betlou James Place and took her.

Baltimore County officers say the dog is in good condition.

  1. Jeff Jeff says:
    April 26, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    What a nice guy 🙂

