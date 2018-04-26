Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a thief returned a stolen dog after he saw himself on the news Wednesday.
According to police, the 7-year-old female Shih Tzu named “Blanket” was stolen at 3 p.m. on April 20, when a man went into a yard in the 3100 block of Betlou James Place and took her.
RELATED: Police Need Your Help To Find Dog Stolen From Baltimore Co. Yard
Baltimore County officers say the dog is in good condition.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
What a nice guy 🙂