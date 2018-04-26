Filed Under:NFL Draft, Willie Snead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday afternoon that they signed restricted free agent Willie Snead IV to a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old wide receiver previously played for the New Orleans Saints and enters his fourth season with the NFL.

The 5-foot-11, 195 pound Snead has 149 receptions for 1,971 yard and seven touchdowns in his 41 career games.

He recorded a career high 72 receptions and four receiving touchdowns in 2016.

A Ball State graduate, he originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as a rookie free agent in 2014. He also spent time on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad before joining the Saints.

NFL Draft Preview: Ravens Positional Needs And Potential First-Rounders

This may alter the decision-making for the Ravens ahead of their first-round NFL draft pick Thursday night.

The Draft begins at 8 p.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch