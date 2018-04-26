BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the male suspect who robbed a Royal Farms at gunpoint overnight Wednesday.

The Royal Farms located at 400 Camp Meade Rd. in Linthicum was robbed at 11:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers were told that a man went into the store, took a handgun out of his waistband, and demanded cash from an employee.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, and left in an unknown vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the armed robbery.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

