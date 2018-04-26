BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man, who is a registered sex offender, has been charged with distributing and possessing child pornography.

Maryland State Police received information in February about the distribution of child pornography from an internet address tied to John P. Dillon’s home in Harwood.

Police served a search warrant Thursday morning at the 60-year-old’s house, where they found evidence of child porn, as well as multiple guns and ammunition, which were confiscated. Police say several electronic devices were also seized.

Dillon was arrested at his home without incident.

He has been charged with one count of illegal possession of ammunition, two counts of child porn distribution, three counts of child porn possession and three counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

Dillon is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

