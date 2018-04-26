Filed Under:Smithsonian museums

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The next time you visit one of the Smithsonian museums in Washington D.C., a robot might greet you.

The robot is named Pepper and she’s the Smithsonian’s newest employee. It can answer frequently asked questions, tell stories, and collect limited information. Even better, it can dance, play games, and pose for selfies.

The Smithsonian says it uses voice and gestures to create playful and memorable interactions. There’s a tablet mounted on it’s chest that can display images, text, and video.

It’s displayed throughout museums as part of a pilot program aimed to attract visitors to less popular exhibits.

You can find Pepper at the following locations:

Smithsonian Castle
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden
Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

National Museum of African American History and Culture
Thursdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. and 2–3 p.m

National Museum of African Art
Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., Wednesdays, 2–4 p.m., Thursdays, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., Saturdays, 10–11 a.m.

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center
Tuesdays and Fridays, 3–4 p.m.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch