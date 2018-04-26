BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The next time you visit one of the Smithsonian museums in Washington D.C., a robot might greet you.

The robot is named Pepper and she’s the Smithsonian’s newest employee. It can answer frequently asked questions, tell stories, and collect limited information. Even better, it can dance, play games, and pose for selfies.

The Smithsonian says it uses voice and gestures to create playful and memorable interactions. There’s a tablet mounted on it’s chest that can display images, text, and video.

It’s displayed throughout museums as part of a pilot program aimed to attract visitors to less popular exhibits.

You can find Pepper at the following locations:

Smithsonian Castle

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Thursdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. and 2–3 p.m

National Museum of African Art

Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., Wednesdays, 2–4 p.m., Thursdays, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., Saturdays, 10–11 a.m.

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center

Tuesdays and Fridays, 3–4 p.m.

