BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking good for today that is for sure. Sunny to start, partly cloudy later but a high darn close to 70°. I point out that “darn close to 70” for a reason. This is the last weekend of April, and as we start next week, and a new month, our normal daytime high will be at 70° and climbing. It is a real book mark in the year. For example, another would be the word April. Granted it has been a lousy April weather month, quite unusual but the word APRIL sounds so much better, mentally, than MARCH. Conversely saying the normal is now 70° gives us weather folk great optimism that indeed warm conditions are expected daily.

Now if we can just string 5 days of 70° together that would be weather optimism with a capital O!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook