BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Teachers should be appreciated every day, but on May 8 they can get a treat at their local Greene Turtle.

To honor teachers on Teachers Appreciation Day, the restaurant is offering a free entrée up to $12 or $12 off their meal.

There are several Greene Turtle locations in Maryland including one in downtown Baltimore on Broadway and one on York Road.

