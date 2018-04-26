BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, the taste of crabs and Old Bay seasoning becomes more appetizing, and it’s even more exciting to know where the top 5 places close to Baltimore are to purchase crabs.

There are tons of places in Maryland to buy freshly steamed crabs, but it helps if the business is well-known by having the great service, good deals and great recommendations.

One place that was featured in the Baltimore Sun is called L.P Steamers in Baltimore, family-owned crab shack that allows customers to order in and take out. They also have a three-story roof top where customers can eat and enjoy the view of the harbor.

For the customers who want to order takeout, Crab Stop is a spot in Ocean City that is recommended. Although they are slightly pricey, according to Yelp they have a 4 out of 5 star rating.

The third crab spot is in Glen Burnie, called Crabtowne USA. in addition to enjoying their crabs, you check out their vintage arcade room. On Yelp they are also rated 4 out of 5.

Richard’s Fish and Crab, located in Bel Air offers specials like $1 Crab Day for selective crab sizes, and $20 off male bushels during June to October 31.

Last but not least, Captain Dan’s Crab House in Eldersburg has been in business since 1971, and is still booming. Their satisfied customers have rated them 4 out of 5 on Yelp.

