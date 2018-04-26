LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two women were charged for prostitution at a wellness center in Linthicum.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, their vice unit recently received complaints about possible prostitution activity at the Oriental Wellness Center at 704-C Nursery Road.

Detectives investigated the business and on April 25 arrested 54-year-old Yan Yan He and 32-year-old Qin Shi both of Flushing, NY.

They were charged with prostitution and performing massage therapy without a license.