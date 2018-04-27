LOCHERN, Md. (WJZ) — Two teens were arrested in a carjacking outside a Baltimore County elementary school Thursday.

According to Baltimore County police, 16-year-old Terrell Maleek Jet of Baltimore and 16-year-old William Jhem Cunningham also of Baltimore were charged with two counts of armed carjacking, two counts of carjacking, four counts of armed robbery, four counts of robbery and various theft charges. Both are being held at the county department of corrections.

police were called out to Campfield Elementary School in Lochern Thursday around 1 p.m. for a carjacking. Officers learned that a teacher was approached by multiple suspect, one of whom threatened her with a knife.

The suspects stole her 2013 Toyota Rav 4 and fled the area.

They they drove the car and approached another victim in Gwynn Oak area and also threatened that victim with a knife and stole his property.

Police received another call for a carjacking around 1:40 p.m. in Pikesville. The victim told police she was inside her 2016 Honda Fit when two suspects came up to her car. One suspect threatened her with a knife, stole her property and her car. The suspects then fled the area with the Honda.

They weren’t done yet — the suspects approached two more victims walking around Esperanza Court and Rosland Court in Pikesville and again threatened the victims with a knife and stole their property.

County police were in the area and saw the stolen Honda and arrested the suspects quickly.

“Fortunately these individuals did not injure any of the victims in these crimes. Through the coordinated efforts of our patrol officers and detective units, these suspects were quickly located and brought to justice,” said Baltimore County Police Colonel Steven M. Hlavach, Commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

