BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you have Amazon Prime, you may soon be paying a little more.

The company says it will raise prices for membership from $99 a year to $119.

CEO Brian Olsavsky said the raise is due to it becoming costlier to provide prime services. Prime inclues free shipping and video streaming.

The change goes into effect May 11th.

