BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last Friday of April. And if April showers do bring May flowers then next week, as we start the new month, should be quite colorful. Not only did we have rain overnight but our first round of thundershowers too. Nothing severe reported, and mostly confined to the Eastern Shore. But what an eye opener this morning driving into work before dark.

Skies will clear slowly today and it looks like, temperature wise a 50/50 weekend. Mild tomorrow but chilly on Sunday. Then comes a new month and a huge warm up.

Back to near 70 on Monday, the upper 70’s on Tuesday, and the mid 80’s on Wednesday!!! No we are not going to jump right over Spring into Summer but we will get a taste of that season mid-week next week before temperatures fall back to more normal readings.

April showers, well actually more like April rain today. But by Wednesday those May flowers will be a sight for sore eyes!

T.G.I.F. everyone…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

