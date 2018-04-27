NFL DRAFT 2018: Ravens Pick QB, TE In First RoundRavens Seek Encore On Day 2 Of Draft After Wild 1st Round | Ravens Sign WR Willie Snead For 2-Year Contract
Filed Under:Baltimore City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City school system has released its latest proposed budget, which would cut more than $5 million from the district’s charter schools.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the $1.3 billion budget proposal aims to stabilize and refocus the system.

The district suffered a budget shortfall last year, leading to teacher layoffs for the first time in a decade.

The proposed cuts would add up to an average of more than $90,000 for the district’s 34 charter schools, which could lead to layoffs and increase class sizes.

The budget is up for a school board vote on May 8.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch