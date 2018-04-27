BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City school system has released its latest proposed budget, which would cut more than $5 million from the district’s charter schools.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the $1.3 billion budget proposal aims to stabilize and refocus the system.

The district suffered a budget shortfall last year, leading to teacher layoffs for the first time in a decade.

The proposed cuts would add up to an average of more than $90,000 for the district’s 34 charter schools, which could lead to layoffs and increase class sizes.

The budget is up for a school board vote on May 8.

