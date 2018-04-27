BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested for “suspected” drugs and a loaded gun.

Officers arrested Darrian White in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue on Thursday. Police were in the area after an earlier non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Officers seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and suspected narcotics, police say.

White was taken to Central Booking where he was formally charged.

