NFL DRAFT 2018: Ravens Pick QB, TE In First RoundRavens Seek Encore On Day 2 Of Draft After Wild 1st Round | Ravens Sign WR Willie Snead For 2-Year Contract
Filed Under:Drug Arrest, Gun Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested for “suspected” drugs and a loaded gun.

Officers arrested Darrian White in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue on Thursday. Police were in the area after an earlier non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

RELATED: 7 Shot, 2 Killed In One Day In Baltimore

Officers seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and suspected narcotics, police say.

White was taken to Central Booking where he was formally charged.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch