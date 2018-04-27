NFL DRAFT 2018: Ravens Pick QB, TE In First RoundNewsome Has Plenty Holes To Fill In Last Draft With RavensRavens Sign WR Willie Snead For 2-Year Contract

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in Baltimore.

Police said Jonathan Phifer was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Tavon Miles on April 6.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street around 11:18 p.m. and found Miles suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins but died from his injuries.

Detectives identified Phifer as a suspect and got an arrest warrant.

On Thursday, Phifer of the 2000 block of Fayette Street in Baltimore was arrested. He was also charged with weapons violations.

He’s being held until trial, bail was denied.

