BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore pharmacist was charged for filling fake prescriptions and then filing claims with Medicaid.

According to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, 47-year-old Susan Iwunze Nwoga was charged by a Baltimore City grand jury with conspiracy to defraud a State Health Plan-Medicaid, defrauding a State Health Plan, felony theft and more than 300 counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. Her alleged co-conspirator Darnella Carter, was charged with conspiracy to defraud a State Health Plan, defrauding a State Health Plan and obtaining a benefit by fraud.

Nwoga owns Poplar Grove Pharmacy in the 700 block of Poplar Grove Street in Baltimore. According to the indictment, pharmacy customers gave Nwoga prescriptions that were fraudulent and she allegedly filled the prescriptions and dispensed the CDS — including Oxycodone, alprazolam clonazepam and promethazine — to customers knowing that they were fake.

The indictment also alleged that Nwoga took cash from the patients — sometimes as much as $350 — in exchange for filling the scripts.

For other fake prescriptions, Nwoga submitted claims for payment and reimbursement to Medicaid and other health programs.

Carter, 48, allegedly received drugs from Nwoga with these fake prescriptions and then sold the drugs to others.

“Abuse of prescription drugs is an epidemic across the country and lives are being lost every day,” said Attorney General Frosh. “My office is fighting to reduce the unlawful distribution of prescription drugs, whether sold over a pharmacist’s counter or on a street corner.”

According to Frosh, “defrauding a State Health Plan and obtaining a benefit by fraud are both felonies, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. Theft is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Each distribution count is a felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. A criminal indictment is merely an accusation of wrongdoing and all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent, unless and until the State proves the individual guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. ”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook