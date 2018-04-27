BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man from Essex Maryland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to child pornography charges.

Roy David Evans Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography.

Officials say Evans posted ads on Craigslist asking young girls to contact him by e-mail or though the messaging app Kik. Kik users are able to text, livecam, and send digital images and videos to one another.

According to the plea agreement, Evans convinced a 14-year-old victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce images. He then received videos of the victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Evans faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for production of child pornography; a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison for receipt of child pornography; and a maximum of 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Each count also includes up to lifetime supervised release.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October 1, 2018.

