BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Netflix show House of Cards will be filming in downtown Baltimore Friday.
According to The Baltimore Sun, the production company said it would be filming from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
It’s the sixth and final season of the show.
Traffic will be affected downtown as well per the Sun.
No parking on Redwood Street, between Calvert and South streets on Thursday and Friday. Also you cannot park on Baltimore Street, between Liberty and Hanover streets; and Guilford Avenue, between Centre and Bath streets.
Friday into Saturday you cannot park on the east side of Holliday Street between Saratoga and Lexington streets. The restrictions will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday.
No parking on east side of Gay Street, between Water and Lombard streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then on Calvert Street, between Baltimore and Redwood streets, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
On Friday between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., those driving on Calvert Street between Lombard and Baltimore streets could experience delays due to filming. Police will be on hand direction traffic.