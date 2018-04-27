NFL DRAFT 2018: Ravens Pick QB, TE In First RoundRavens Seek Encore On Day 2 Of Draft After Wild 1st Round | Ravens Sign WR Willie Snead For 2-Year Contract
Filed Under:CASA, DACA, Immigration

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — An immigrant-rights group is appealing a ruling from a federal judge in Maryland favoring the Trump administration’s plans to end a program deferring deportation of young immigrants.

CASA de Maryland on Friday filed notice of its appeal to Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

Last month Judge Roger Titus ruled the Trump administration is within its rights to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which extended protections for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Titus wrote that he wished he could arrive at a different conclusion, and expressed hope that “Congress and the President will finally get their job done” and extend protections.

Other federal judges have blocked the Trump administration from ending the program, and those rulings remain in place.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch