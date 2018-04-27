BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in the beating death of a small dog.

Jerome Irvin Leudtke Jr. was found by Baltimore County police on Wednesday around 1:35 p.m.

He had shaved his head to avoid identification.

Police have wanted Leudtke since March 28 on charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly beating a chihuahua to death with a glass bottle.

Police were called by staff to Pet+E.R. on Cromwell Bridge Road on January 13, after they say Luedtke and a female roommate brought in their dog Ginger for treatment around 6:30 a.m.

“Ginger could not stand. She was unresponsive and struggled to breathe,” doctors told WJZ. They also said the seven-year-old pet had “blood from her nose and swelling on the right side of her head.”

The two allegedly had conflicting stories as to how the injuries to the dog were incurred.

Detectives say they determined that Luedtke struck the dog numerous times with two different large glass bottles, which caused severe trauma to its head, after the dog bit him in the hand.

They say the roommate convinced Luedtke to take Ginger to Pet+E.R. after a failed attempt at calling for an ambulance for the dog.

Ginger was euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

