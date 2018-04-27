NFL DRAFT 2018: Ravens Pick QB, TE In First RoundRavens Seek Encore On Day 2 Of Draft After Wild 1st Round | Ravens Sign WR Willie Snead For 2-Year Contract
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium in Baltimore celebrated a rescue milestone Friday.

Two new grey seals nicknamed Lox, which is a male, and Latte, a female, joined former rescue Marmalade, a male harbor seal, for a pool party.

It’s the first time ever that the National Aquarium has had three seals in its long-term rehabilitation program.

The three will receive daily treatment at the aquarium’s new animal care and rescue center in Johnstown.

Find out more about Lox and Latte here.

