BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you know this man?

Baltimore Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a city homicide.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Shirley Avenie around 5:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of gunshots being heard. When officer arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was transferred to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Now police believe the suspect pictured was involved in the shooting and need your help identifying him.

