BALTIMORE (WJZ) — He has a name!

Prince William and Kate Middleton announce the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensington Palace tweeted the announcement early Friday morning. He will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

Prince Louis is fifth in line for the throne. He’s little brother to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Princess Charlotte turns 3 on May 2, 2018.

