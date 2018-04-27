BALTIMORE (WJZ) — He has a name!

Prince William and Kate Middleton announce the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensington Palace tweeted the announcement early Friday morning. He will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Prince Louis is fifth in line for the throne. He’s little brother to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Princess Charlotte turns 3 on May 2, 2018.

