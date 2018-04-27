NFL DRAFT 2018: Ravens Pick QB, TE In First RoundRavens Seek Encore On Day 2 Of Draft After Wild 1st Round | Ravens Sign WR Willie Snead For 2-Year Contract
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a wet Friday morning, we dried out and recovered to the low 60’s.

A warmer Saturday is on tap, but a band of showers and possible thundershowers will accompany a cold front later in the day.

Much cooler air will filter in Saturday night and Sunday. It may get cool enough on Sunday night if winds die down, and skies are clear, that some light frost may occur north and west of Baltimore by Monday morning.

More on that possibility on Sunday.

A big warmup will begin later Monday and continue next week.

We may reach the mid or upper 80’s by next Wednesday! Hard to fathom, I know!

Have a nice weekend!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch