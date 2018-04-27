BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a wet Friday morning, we dried out and recovered to the low 60’s.

A warmer Saturday is on tap, but a band of showers and possible thundershowers will accompany a cold front later in the day.

Much cooler air will filter in Saturday night and Sunday. It may get cool enough on Sunday night if winds die down, and skies are clear, that some light frost may occur north and west of Baltimore by Monday morning.

More on that possibility on Sunday.

A big warmup will begin later Monday and continue next week.

We may reach the mid or upper 80’s by next Wednesday! Hard to fathom, I know!

Have a nice weekend!

