Filed Under:Maryland Rain Tax, Rain Tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has rejected a Baltimore synagogue’s challenge to a stormwater management levy on city property owners.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that the fee does not violate the synagogue’s right to free exercise of religion.

The court said the city acted within its authority under a state enabling law when it enacted the fee, although the court agreed with Shaarei Tfiloh Congregation that the fee is actually a tax because its primary purpose is to raise revenue.

But the court said the fee is an excise tax, not a property tax, and does not carry religious implications.

State lawmakers passed a bill in 2012 allowing the stormwater management fee as a way to help reduce runoff to the Chesapeake Bay.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch