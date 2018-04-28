Filed Under:Baltimore County Schools, Dallas Dance, henrico county jail, Jail, perjury, serving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County Schools Superintendent, Dallas Dance, has started serving his jail sentence at Henrico County Jail in Virginia.

Dance was ordered behind bars for 6-months after pleading guilty to four counts of perjury after failing to disclose nearly 147-thousand dollars worth of income for part time consulting work.

The former Superintendent is serving the sentence in Virginia after a judge signed an order modifying the location of his incarceration so he could be closer to his family.

