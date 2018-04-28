Filed Under:Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Trinity Joy Thompson, 15, was last seen in the area of Queentree Court on Friday when she left for school.

Allen is 5-foot-4, about 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a bronze CK jacket, camouflage pants, and white/gold Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

