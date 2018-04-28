ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court is poised to decide whether a former state senator’s name should be removed from the June primary ballot after his guilty plea in a federal bribery case.

An Anne Arundel County judge ordered Thursday that Nathaniel Oaks’ name be removed from the ballot after the disgraced lawmaker removed his name from Maryland’s voter registration list.

An attorney for three District 41 voters says the voter registration cancellation makes Oaks ineligible to hold elective office.

Election officials are challenging the judge’s decision. They say having to remove Oaks’ name would force them to stop printing ballots and cause other logistical issues.

The Court of Appeals will hear arguments Wednesday on whether the judge erred in entering a preliminary injunction requiring the removal of Oaks’ name from the ballot.

