Bronx, NY (WPIX) — A Bronx mother is thanking New York City Police officers for giving her baby boy a second chance at life.

Baby Ray, now just 2-weeks-old, was breathing and peacefully sleeping Friday at the 48th precinct in the Bronx.

NYPD officers Elizabeth Velazquez and Daniel Wynohradnyk were sitting in their patrol car on April 19, when they saw baby Ray’s mother Lizabeth running and screaming for help.

Lizabeth told them she was feeding her infant when all of a sudden he choked on the milk and stopped breathing.

Scared, she ran down the street and flagged down officers Velazquez and Wynohradnyk, who quickly jumped into action, doing CPR and chest compressions on the baby, then rushed him to the hospital.

“We ran, started doing CPR and chest compressions, my maternal instinct kicked in right away,” said Officer Velazquez.

Officer Wynohradnyk made another split-second decision to rush the baby to the hospital.

“We thought it would best, it was the best chance the baby had.”

With the help of the officers and hospital nurses, Baby Ray is doing much better, according to his mom.

Both officers tell PIX11 it was their first time saving a baby’s life.

