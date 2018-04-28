BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area wrapped up to a beautiful and warm Saturday with showers and a few storms.

Baltimore hit 75 degrees on Saturday. Our normal high for this time of year is just 69 degrees.

That warm air was long gone by Saturday night as cool air settled in behind the evening’s cold front. That means temperatures will tumble into the low 40s overnight and only make it into the upper 50s on Sunday.

If that is a tough reality to face after our very mild Saturday, you can take comfort in the warm air returning with a vengeance in just a couple of days.

Unfortunately, the winds won’t help Sunday’s significantly cooler feel, with gusts up to 30 mph out of the northwest.

The gusty conditions stick with us through Monday, but by then we’ll be back to 70 degrees.

If you’re ready for legitimately warm (like summertime warm) weather, you’ll have no complaints Tuesday through Friday with highs from the mid-70s to the mid-80s expected!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook