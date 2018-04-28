BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As women fight for equality and harassment-free workplaces, the #MeToo movement has bolstered their efforts. On Saturday, a local university hosted an event that had national and even international inspirations.

It was called the WOW Festival, an acronym for Women of the World. The festival started in London then spread. Notre Dame of Maryland University, the state’s only women’s college, organized the festival to focus on women’s issues and accomplishments.

One of the main speakers was the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke.

In an era when women are vocal about sexual misconduct and even assaulted in the workplace, at school and other spaces, Burke says she’s surprised the movement has gained this much attention.

“It’s still very unbelievable every day that it is as big as it is. But I think the largeness of this moment and this movement is indicative of how large sexual violence is as a problem in the world,” Burke said.

Along with Burke, the university brought additional speakers and performers to campus.

For many, the main draw was a vibe that celebrated women and their differences.

“It seems like a pretty inclusive environment, and I like that it’s empowering all different types of women,” student Alex Christiansen said.

While society grapples with the consequences and benefits of the #MeToo movement, Burke has a message for survivors who may still be struggling.

“Be gentle with yourself. This is a hard moment for survivors. It’s an exciting time for us because we are seeing some accountability and we are starting to see some change, but having the reality of waking up every day and seeing it on the news, seeing it on social media, it’s very difficult,” Burke said.

This is the second year Notre Dame of Maryland University has organized the event.

