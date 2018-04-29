Filed Under:15 year old, Baltimore City Police, McElderry Street, Patterson Park, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the intersection of Patterson Park and McElderry Street in East Baltimore at 11:15am Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital where his condition is no known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

