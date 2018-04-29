BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to the intersection of Patterson Park and McElderry Street in East Baltimore at 11:15am Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital where his condition is no known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook