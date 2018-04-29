BALTIMORE (WJZ)– First responders rescued two boaters from a Chesapeake Bay island Sunday morning after their boat got stuck on a marshy island.

The Coast Guard says two men were safely recovered after they were stranded on Adam Island in the Chesapeake Bay.

Officials say the men intentionally ran their 17-foot vessel on the marshy island, where it became stuck due to poor weather conditions from Saturday night.

One of the boater’s father notified authorities at 9:45 a.m. that the two men were stranded and soaking wet on the island.

An already-airborne helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, paused a training flight to assist.

The crew landed on Adam Island, recovered the two men and transported them to Salisbury Regional Airport in Salisbury, Maryland.

“Adverse weather conditions can suddenly emerge and impact anyone’s underway voyage at any time,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Terrence Young, operations unit controller for the case. “That’s why it’s vital to continuously check weather forecasts in your area and prepare for the worst-case scenario by bringing appropriate safety gear and dressing for harsh conditions.”

