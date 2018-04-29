BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating two homicides within an hour of each other on Saturday night.

Police were first called to the 700 block of North Collington Ave in East Baltimore for a report of a shooting at 9p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Just about a half hour later at 9:30p.m. police were called to the intersection of Caroline and Preston streets for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered a 38-year-old man also suffering gunshot wounds to his body. This victim was also transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is urged to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

