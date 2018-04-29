By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A chilly night is in store for Maryland.

Skies will clear, allowing temperatures to tumble into the upper 30s.

Winds will continue to kick between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Blue skies are in store for Monday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

That will make for a much more mild day after highs on Sunday stopped in the mid 50s.

By Tuesday, we cruise right past the 60s to highs in the upper 70s.

The heat will really be cranking Wednesday through Friday when highs will likely be in the mid to upper 80s.

Baltimore may even hit 90!

In addition to the heat, we have sunshine and dry weather on tap for the work week.

Low 70s return by the weekend thanks to a cold front.

