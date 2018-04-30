CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WJZ) — It was a busy weekend for first responders and animal rescuers on Chincoteague Island where three ponies got stuck in the mud and a foal got stuck in the brush.

According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page, the were alerted to three ponies stuck in the mud Sunday. Saltwater Cowboys found one pony, Wild Island Orchid, deceased when they arrived and the other two having difficulties.

The surviving ponies, Surf Queen and Randy, were transported to carnival ground where a vet treated them with IV bags of fluid. The fire company posted Monday morning Surf Queen also did not survive.

Cowboys also responded after a new foal was having difficulty standing and got stuck in some brush. The cowboys freed the foal and it started doing better after it nursed.

