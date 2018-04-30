WJZ WEATHER: Red Flag Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland says body-camera footage from the days after a Baltimore police detective was fatally shot shows neighborhood residents “living in a police state.”

Det. Sean Suiter was killed in November, a day before he was set to testify before a grand jury probing corrupt colleagues.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the footage shows officers stopping everyone entering the Harlem Park neighborhood and residents having to show identification. The ACLU said the stops showed a disregard for residents’ constitutional rights.

Police have said it was necessary to cordon off the neighborhood to ensure the safety of the community, preserve the crime scene and pursue leads.

The videos were provided in response to separate Public Information Act requests by The Baltimore Sun and the ACLU.

