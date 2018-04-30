ROANOKE, Va. (WJZ) — UPDATE: Police say 5-year-old Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and 4-year-old Gauge Misiah Clinton have been found.

Their non-custodial parent, Camille Marie Crumbly, has been taken into custody.

#Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: 2 missing children safely located & Camille Crumbly taken into custody. TY for the RT of the original AMBER Alert message. @rpdsafercity pic.twitter.com/o6g3alUZsK — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) April 30, 2018

An AMBER Alert was issued for two children from Roanoke, Virginia after they were abducted by their non-custodial parent. Police believe that the children are in “extreme danger.”

According to Virginia State Police, 5-year-old Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and 4-year-old Gauge Misiah Clinton were last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday on Ravenswood Avenue NW in Roanoke.

Bailey is a black female with long, braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-foot-5 in height and weighs 45 pounds. Gauge is a black male with short, curly black hair and brown eyes. He is 3-foot-1 and weighs 40 pounds.

Police believe their mother Camille Marie Crumbly may have taken them. Crumbly is a black female with short, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 165 pounds. She may be wearing a pink wig and is traveling with her girlfriend Tineshia Monae Mack.

Crumbly is a non-custodial parent and is not allowed to have contact with the children. Crumbly is now facing charges of abduction and violation of court orders related to this incident. Both Crumbly and Mack have several active warrants unrelated to this incident.

Crumbly has a piercing on her right cheek and was last scene driving a white, GMC Sierra rental pickup truck with Arizona license plate AH96145. They are headed north and could be traveling to Indiana.

They may be traveling with at least one other juvenile, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Anyone with information on their immediate location is asked to call 911 or our tip line at (540) 344-6681.

