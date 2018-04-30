WJZ WEATHER: Red Flag Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Missing

ROANOKE, Va. (WJZ) — UPDATE: Police say 5-year-old Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and 4-year-old Gauge Misiah Clinton have been found.

Their non-custodial parent, Camille Marie Crumbly, has been taken into custody.

An AMBER Alert was issued for two children from Roanoke, Virginia after they were abducted by their non-custodial parent. Police believe that the children are in “extreme danger.”

According to Virginia State Police, 5-year-old Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and 4-year-old Gauge Misiah Clinton were last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday on Ravenswood Avenue NW in Roanoke.

Bailey is a black female with long, braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-foot-5 in height and weighs 45 pounds. Gauge is a black male with short, curly black hair and brown eyes. He is 3-foot-1 and weighs 40 pounds.

Police believe their mother Camille Marie Crumbly may have taken them. Crumbly is a black female with short, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 165 pounds. She may be wearing a pink wig and is traveling with her girlfriend Tineshia Monae Mack.

Crumbly is a non-custodial parent and is not allowed to have contact with the children. Crumbly is now facing charges of abduction and violation of court orders related to this incident. Both Crumbly and Mack have several active warrants unrelated to this incident.

Crumbly has a piercing on her right cheek and was last scene driving a white, GMC Sierra rental pickup truck with Arizona license plate AH96145. They are headed north and could be traveling to Indiana.

They may be traveling with at least one other juvenile, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Anyone with information on their immediate location is asked to call 911 or our tip line at (540) 344-6681.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch