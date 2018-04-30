BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When former Ravens linebacker OJ Brigance was diagnosed with ALS, doctors predicted he’d have about two to five years to live.

That was more than a decade ago.

The Brigance Brigade held its 5th annual 5K to support those living with ALS over the weekend.

Chanda Brigance welcomed hundreds of runners to the 5th annual Brigance Brigade 5k and family run.

“Thanks to each and every one of you,” Chandra said, “not only did we hit our mark, we went past it!”

“We’re so blessed to see everyone and again, the hearts of those who are willing to help those with ALS,” she added.

O.J. Brigance spent seven years in the NFL, was a part of the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning team from the 2000 season and after retiring from the NFL became the Ravens’ director of player development.

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2007.

“The people of Baltimore have gone above, beyond and reached even further than that to be a part of something–such a good cause–and to be here and support and help those living with ALS,” Chandra said.

The annual event, attended by several former Ravens teammates, has become a huge success in raising awareness about ALS.

“The thing that I want people to know about ALS is that though there’s a loss of physical abilities, our minds remain sharp,” OJ said. “We are still very capable of contributing to society with the help of recent technological advances.”

” I’ve known OJ’s story, growing up in Maryland and it’s just something that I try to implement into my every day life–something I support and his outlook on life is unbelievable,” said 5K winner Andrew Cantor.

The event at the Canton Waterfront Park in Baltimore is one of the biggest events of the year for the foundation, raising funds to help ALS families.

“I love this event,” said Cantor “It’s something I mark on my calendar, the day after every year. I love supporting the cause, it’s a great crowd, it’s a ton of fun.”

The Brigance Brigade holds its annual 5K this time every year, as May is ALS Awareness Month.

