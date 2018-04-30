BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How much do you love Mexican food? Enough to eat a two-foot long burrito?

At one Baltimore restaurant, patrons can take them up on the challenge to get the $36 burrito for free, plus a t-shirt and your name on the wall.

Blue Agave on Light Street in city’s Federal Hill neighborhood, offers a four-pound burrito called the El Toro Grande. It’s filled with chicken, beef, vegetables and two jalapenos, then smothered in sauce. Challengers must eat the burrito in 30 minutes or less to win.

According to the restaurant, someone once finished it in under six minutes!

The challenge was featured on the Travel Channel in 2017.

