BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Essex Monday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called out just after 1:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 900 block of Ashbridge Dr.

Police are continuing their investigation, but say one male was shot. He is currently being treated, and his condition is unknown at this time.

No further details have been released at this time.

